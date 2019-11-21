Birthday boy! Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s son, Eli, rang in his first year of life with a Toy Story-themed bash.
“Now that we’ve celebrated the birthday boy, sharing some of my favorites from our adorable cake smash!” the Arbonne area manager, 27, captioned a Wednesday, November 20, Instagram slideshow. In the social media upload, photographed by Kaitlyn Blake Photography, the 12-month-old rocked a Woody outfit while grabbing an alien cake with his bare hands and biting into it.
The adorable shots came two days after Comeau posted Mid-Atlantic Photo Booth pictures from the party, writing, “When planning Eli’s 1st birthday, I really wanted to have something special to look back on and remember this day — without having to be on my phone all day to capture everything myself!”
The South Carolina native and Marroquin, 26, celebrated their son a week prior with a silver balloon and a stack of rainbow pancakes. “And just like that, we have a O N E year old,” Comeau wrote.
🎉 When planning Eli’s 1st birthday, I really wanted to have something special to look back on and remember this day – without having to be on my phone all day to capture everything myself! Thankfully Mid-Atlantic Photo Booths is a local company and they took care of that for us! The owner, Will, was so helpful, worked the photo booth the entire party and then created an amazing photo book with notes from all of our guests. If you’re in the area and want something special for your event – this was the perfect touch! Thankful I’ll always have these photos to look back at😍🥰
The Teen Mom 2 stars welcomed their bundle of joy in November 2018. The Delaware native already shares son Lincoln, 6, with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.
The Letter of Love author opened up about their coparenting relationship a month after Eli’s arrival, telling In Touch: “Leave the bitterness behind. To move on from the relationship, you have to keep the ex-relationship separate from the best interest of the child and that’s the hardest part.”
During an October episode of the MTV show, Lowry alleged that her ex-husband had cheated on Comeau. Marroquin went on to apologize on Instagram, writing, “Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes. I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”
He went on to write a message for his sons, adding, “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man. I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”
