



Birthday boy! Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s son, Eli, rang in his first year of life with a Toy Story-themed bash.

“Now that we’ve celebrated the birthday boy, sharing some of my favorites from our adorable cake smash!” the Arbonne area manager, 27, captioned a Wednesday, November 20, Instagram slideshow. In the social media upload, photographed by Kaitlyn Blake Photography, the 12-month-old rocked a Woody outfit while grabbing an alien cake with his bare hands and biting into it.

The adorable shots came two days after Comeau posted Mid-Atlantic Photo Booth pictures from the party, writing, “When planning Eli’s 1st birthday, I really wanted to have something special to look back on and remember this day — without having to be on my phone all day to capture everything myself!”

The South Carolina native and Marroquin, 26, celebrated their son a week prior with a silver balloon and a stack of rainbow pancakes. “And just like that, we have a O N E year old,” Comeau wrote.

The Teen Mom 2 stars welcomed their bundle of joy in November 2018. The Delaware native already shares son Lincoln, 6, with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

The Letter of Love author opened up about their coparenting relationship a month after Eli’s arrival, telling In Touch: “Leave the bitterness behind. To move on from the relationship, you have to keep the ex-relationship separate from the best interest of the child and that’s the hardest part.”

During an October episode of the MTV show, Lowry alleged that her ex-husband had cheated on Comeau. Marroquin went on to apologize on Instagram, writing, “Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes. I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

He went on to write a message for his sons, adding, “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man. I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”