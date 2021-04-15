Setting the record straight. Jax Taylor clarified that his and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, only has one Instagram page despite multiple fake accounts created recently.

“This will be our son’s only social media page,” the Michigan native, 41, wrote on his Wednesday, April 14, Instagram Story. “If you follow anything else, it’s fake. I am sorry I have to say this, but we have really sad individuals in this world already trying to make ‘fake’ pages. We love everyone that has supported us, and we thank everyone for such kind words and blessings.”

His wife, 32, added on her own Story: “I just want to make it clear that our son/family only has one page and that is @littlebabycauchi shown here! A bunch of people are making fake Cruz accounts after he has only been here a couple days, and it is really weirding me out. Thanks for all the love guys, but let’s not act like we are a 2-day-old infant. So strange!”

The Vanderpump Rules alums welcomed their baby boy on Monday, April 12. “I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this,” the new dad captioned a family photo the following day. “It’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her, but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end.”

As for the Kentucky native, she called their infant a “precious gift,” noting that “both mommy and baby are doing great.”

The Bravo personalities’ former costars left supportive comments on their reveals at the time, from Taylor’s ex Stassi Schroeder to James Kennedy. “Can’t wait to meet baby Cruz!” the Next Level Basic author, 32, wrote, while the DJ, 29, added, “Congratulations! So happy for you both!”

The couple announced in September 2020 that they were starting a family — and they’re already thinking of expanding. “I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz, he said we could have as many as I want,” Cartwright told E! News on Tuesday, April 13. “So we will probably end up with three!”