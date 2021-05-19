Jeff Lewis Settles Custody Battle With Gage Edward After 2 Years

A major relief. Jeff Lewis happily announced on Monday, May 17, that his 26-month custody battle with ex-boyfriend Gage Edward has come to an end.

“I have some wonderful news. After 26 months [of negotiations] with Gage Edward Fredenburg — most of it was contentious, I would say — we have settled our custody agreement,” the 51-year-old Flipping Out personality revealed during the Monday episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “His lawsuit against me has dropped. My lawsuit against him has been dropped. And we have come to an agreement about custody.”

Lewis and Edward, 35, settled on sharing 50/50 physical and legal custody of daughter Monroe, who they welcomed via surrogate in October 2016. Next month, the former couple will begin “a new visitation schedule,” which the Bravo personality hopes will be a positive thing for his little girl.

“I’m OK with the schedule, I think it’s going to be good for her,” he said on Monday. “It’s going to switch because we’d been doing every other day. And now it’s going to be two days over there, two days at my house. … What I like is that [I have her] every Saturday.”

When his cohosts jokingly wondered whether he had “lawsuits with anybody else in the world” that were still ongoing, Lewis shared that one big weight was taken off his shoulders.

“I think I wrote my last check to my attorney,” he said. “I think I’m done. … [It feels] really good.”

The radio host and his ex have “been getting along really, really well” for the sake of their daughter, who’s “practically giddy” when she gets to spend time with both of her parents at once.

Lewis and Edward were together for eight years before calling it quits in January 2019. At the time, the California native revealed on Jeff Lewis Live that his former partner had already moved out of their home and was staying in a hotel.

“This has been a long time coming,” he explained of his split. “We’ve been in separate rooms for a very long time … we’ve had a lot of discussions about it. … It was kind of like a roommate situation. … And then something happened around December, where I was like, ‘S–t, this is getting real.’ I didn’t help the matter any, at all. I didn’t fight for the relationship, I didn’t work at the relationship.”

After the breakup, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Lewis was “extremely concerned about how all of this will impact Monroe in the long term” and wanted to “keep the family together” as best as possible.

“She is at such a young age to truly realize what is going on, which is also helpful,” the insider noted at the time. “They are both fantastic parents [and are] completely devoted to their daughter.”

Things between the doting dads later became “really ugly,” Lewis said in June 2019 after Edward hired a legal team to sort out custody.

“Unfortunately, during breakups you see people for who they really are,” Lewis said on his SiriusXM show. “The problem is, when you hurt each other this way, it’s very hard to get through it. Sometimes people do such terrible things and say such terrible things.”