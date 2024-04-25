Jenelle Evans revealed that she has decided to homeschool her two youngest children for the remainder of the school year.

“Life update, so basically I have pulled my kids out of school for the rest of the school year, and I’m going to be homeschooling them,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, said in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. “Why? Because I found out their school is not safe. Not going to go into detail about that.”

Evans will be homeschooling her son Kaiser, 9, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 6, whom she shares with estranged husband David Eason. She is also the mother of son Jace, 14, who will not be homeschooled alongside his younger siblings.

The former MTV personality shared that she has been taking her little ones on educational trips every day, including the aquarium and local museums. Her plan is to take them to educational spots until they officially go on summer break in the next “30 days.”

“I just want to keep them safe. I want to keep them at home. I want to keep an eye on them,” she said in the clip. “I think that’s what’s best for them right now. Life has been way too stressful for us, and I feel like they need a break so we’re gonna do homeschooling. It’s gonna be fun.”

Evans then shared that she and the kids were going to the children’s museum where they were going to learn about “science” subjects, including “waterfalls, gravity, tornados, weather” and more. Evans showed off clips of her kids at the museum interacting with the various exhibits.

“That day was pretty successful, education can be fun you guys,” she said. “So, yeah, try it out, you may like it.”

Following her post, Evans received a wide variety of criticism and support from her followers. One user questioned if Evans had even completed a year of college and was qualified to homeschool her little ones. The TV personality responded to the critic via her Instagram Story showing off her 2015 graduation photos from her medical assisting college.

“Uhmmm … what were you saying again?” Evans quipped.

Evans has had her fair share of ups and downs this year. In February, Evans shared that Child Protective Services’ charges against her and Eason, 35, over Jace were dropped. (In October 2023, Jace ran away from home and claimed Eason assaulted him. Eason refuted the allegations.)

In March, Evans filed for separation from Eason after six years of marriage. She later explained why she decided to separate from Eason rather than get a divorce.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” she said in a March TikTok. “The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board.”