Jenna Dewan Says Getting Ready While Pregnant is a Workout of Sorts

Jenna Dewan is sharing a glimpse into the challenges of pregnancy.

“A GRWM [get ready with me] workout of sorts,” Dewan, 43, captioned a Tuesday, March 26, Instagram video which showed her getting into costume for the ABC police procedural The Rookie.

In the clip, Dewan, who plays firefighter Bailey Nune on the series, struggled to button her pants before turning to the side and showing off her baby bump. She also called it “a workout” to put on all the layers required for her character’s LAFD uniform.

“Do you see how out of breath I am? Is this normal? Firefighters, EMTs of the world, write in. Tell me if you too are this tired after putting all these layers on,” she quipped.

Dewan announced in January that she is expecting her third baby, which will be her second with fiancé Steve Kazee.

“Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a video of herself in the bathtub which showed off her bare baby bump.

Dewan and Kazee, who started dating in 2018, previously welcomed son Callum in March 2020. Dewan also shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

While pregnancy is nothing new for Dewan, she told Romper in January that she’s prepared for a different postpartum experience now that she’s in her 40s.

“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she said. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says, ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dewan gushed about Kazee’s parenting skills.

“He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really … he’s just incredible,” she said. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement in February 2020, and they’re in no rush to tie the knot.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” Dewan exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”

The dancer also spoke to her hectic lifestyle during the Romper interview, and admitted that working while pregnant is both “exhausting” and enjoyable.

“It helps balance my mind. And The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job,” she said. “Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant. I’ve been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So, I love it. You’re tired, but when is a mom not tired?”