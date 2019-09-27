



Jenna Dewan andaren’t the only ones excited about her pregnancy!

“My heart can’t take it!” the World of Dance host, 38, captioned a Thursday, September 26, Instagram Story featuring her and her estranged husband Channing Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly. In the social media upload, the little one rocked a pink horse dress with a “Big Sister” ribbon pinned to her chest.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 24, that Dewan and the Tony winner, 43, are expecting their first child together. The Connecticut native went on to announce the news on her Instagram account, writing, “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

The post debuted the Step Up star’s baby bump as she slept in Everly’s bed in a white top and black pants.

Kazee made a reveal of his own on Instagram. “Well…the news is out,” the Broadway star wrote alongside a photo of his girlfriend cradling her budding belly. “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude.”

He went on to write, “Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

Before Dewan and the Kentucky native began dating in October 2018, the dancer was married to Tatum, 39, from July 2009 to April 2018. The Magic Mike star has moved on with singer Jessie J.

