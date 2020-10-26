Setting the record straight! Jennifer Garner told her Instagram followers that she is not pregnant with baby No. 4 after her pumpkin carving picture caused speculation.

“When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe,” the actress, 48, captioned a Sunday, October 25, photo of herself hugging her pumpkin. The gourd was carved with windows and a door, as well as another tinier pumpkin smiling inside of it.

“Wait … are you pregnant?” one Instagram user commented on the social media upload, while another asked, “Does this mean there is a little Jennifer [coming]?”

The Texas native replied to a similarly speculative comment, writing, “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.”

The Golden Globe winner shares three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. In September, the Alias alum responded to rumors that she had a fourth little one on the way.

Speculation began when the 13 Going on 30 star shared footage of herself at her family farm in overalls via Instagram, writing, “Meet our [cow] lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe and Mayapple.”

When Instagram users questioned the Emmy nominee’s pregnancy status, she replied, “I am 48, have three healthy kids and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID 19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

The Peppermint star coparents her three kids with Affleck, also 48, and their relationship is “always a work in progress,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February.

“Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” the insider explained at the time. “They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”

The Oscar winner gives Garner “a lot of credit for getting them to where they are today as a family,” the source went on to tell Us.

The former couple split in 2015, and Affleck has since moved on with his Deep Water costar, Ana de Armas. As for the Elektra star, she dated businessman John Miller for two years until their August breakup.