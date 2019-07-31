



Too cute! Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old son, Max, is following in her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s footsteps.

“These two,” the Grammy nominee, 50, captioned a Tuesday, July 30, Instagram post. “#twinning.”

In the social media upload, the former professional baseball player, 44, and the preteen both sported white shirts and red plaid pajama pants. The pair even stood in the same stance, propping one foot up on the other and looking down at their cellphones.

The athlete reposed the pic to his Instagram Story, writing, “Twins.”

The “Medicine” singer welcomed Max and his twin sister, Emme, in 2008 with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Since their split in 2011 after seven years of marriage, the former couple have amicably coparented their kids. “We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” Lopez revealed on Live With Kelly in 2017. “We’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me.”

The New York native and Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that the World of Dance judge believes her relationship with the former Yankees player will last. “Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” the insider said at the time. “Alex is obsessed with Jennifer [and] positions her as a ‘gift from God.’”

The source added, “[They’re] of course collectively working on advancing their wedding plans, but it’s not the No. 1 priority at the moment.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!