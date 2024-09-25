Jessa Duggar is shutting down speculation that she is pregnant again.

Taking to Instagram on September 18, Duggar, 31, captioned a family portrait on the beach, “So grateful for these blessings.”

A social media user commented that the Counting On alum “looks pregnant” in the photos.

“Not pregnant. Just too much ice cream on vacation. 😆,” Duggar replied via Instagram comment.

Jessa, one of the older daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and husband Ben Seewald share five children: Spurgeon, 8, Henry, 7, Ivy, 5, Fern, 3, and George, 9 months.

Jessa gave birth to youngest son George in December 2023.

“Just when you think your heart can’t get any more full as a parent, you see your bigger kids loving on the newborn baby and your heart just swells with emotion,” Jessa gushed in a YouTube video. “It’s the sweetest thing to witness.”

She added, “The sweetest moment [was] when they raised the baby up and put him on me. Just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment [and] so many things that you’re processing. It’s been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of emotions.”

George is Jessa and Seewald’s rainbow baby after they suffered a miscarriage, which they publicly revealed in February 2023.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment,” Jessa recalled in a YouTube video at the time. “I immediately started crying [and Ben and I were] trying to process the loss, sitting there and holding hands and crying.”

She continued, “Right as they were wheeling me back [to the operating room], I just wanted to ask, like, ‘Just, can I please have one more ultrasound? Please, somebody check, make sure.’I was having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong. … You know It’s irrational, but you just feel scared.”

Jessa underwent an emergency D&C, relying on her faith to cope.

“When you lose someone so dear to you, it does make heaven that much sweeter. We talked about that with the kids,” she said. “We can’t wait to meet this little one in heaven one day.”

Jessa previously spoke to Us Weekly about how her world shifted since becoming a parent.

“I think there were so many things that I felt like, ‘I totally know how to do this. I’ve been around kids,’ but then when it’s your own kid, it’s totally different,” she exclusively told Us in July 2020, referring to her 18 siblings. “For one, it’s your responsibility, it’s not like, ‘Here, Mom, the kid stinks, change the diaper.’ Waking up in the night, I think that was probably one of the hugest adjustments for me. Feeling that responsibility of checking on their fever and making sure they’re OK. Like, when do I know to go to the doctor?”