Mommy mind! Jessica Biel has a lot to juggle after welcoming her second child with husband Justin Timberlake last year.

While attending the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 virtual panel for Cruel Summer on Friday, February 26, the actress joked she had “baby brain” after forgetting to answer a question.

News broke in July 2020 that the Sinner actress, 38, and the “Man of the Woods” crooner, 40, secretly had another baby. Brian McKnight was the first to confirm the child’s arrival, telling HollywoodLife that the couple recently “had a new baby.”

Later that month, Timberlake’s former ‘NSync bandmate Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight that he’d seen photos of the little one, but wouldn’t share any details, saying, “Justin would kill me.”

Five months later, the pair’s longtime friend Jimmy Fallon commented on the baby, telling ET that the child is “so cute” and “adorable and already funny.”

The Palmer actor, who married Biel in 2012, opened up about the pair’s baby boy for the first time in January while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’ll tell you his name. His name is Phineas and he’s awesome,” Timberlake said, revealing that host Ellen DeGeneres, 63, was one of the first people outside their family to know that Biel was pregnant. “He’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

The Tennessee native, who also shares 5-year-old son Silas with the 7th Heaven alum, said it has been an adjustment having two little ones in the house.

“It’s a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, ‘Go from a zone defense to a man-to-man very quickly,” he said, using a basketball analogy. “‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one.’ But it’s great and Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it but, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

Cruel Summer, which is set to premiere on Freeform in April, is Biel’s first project since giving birth to Phineas. She serves as an executive producer on the series, following her success with The Sinner.