



Happy as can be! Jessica Simpson shared a happy selfie on Instagram in the wake of mom-shaming comments.

“Smile,” the fashion designer, 39, captioned a black-and-white selfie on Thursday, August 15. In the pic, the singer rested on a bed while wearing a black sweater.

This photo came after Simpson disabled Instagram comments amid mom-shaming over her 4-month-old daughter Birdie’s stroller. The little one was staring straight at the camera in a pink outfit in last week’s social media upload, captioned, “This bird couldn’t be more adorable #blueeyes.”

Since some of the singer’s followers thought that Birdie was in a car, one Instagram user wrote, “Straps on this car seat do not provide correct support.” Another added, “That hard buckle should be on her sternum instead of her belly to be optimally effective and not cause more harm if a car accident would happen (God forbid!).”

Simpson received a show of support from other followers, who pointed out that her daughter wasn’t in a car seat at all. “Well maybe you should look again and see it’s a stroller instead of mom shaming,” one commented.

The former reality star and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their baby girl in March. The couple, who wed in 2015, also share Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6.

Later that same month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively about the Texas native’s life at home with three little ones, saying that parenthood was “a totally different experience” this time around. “[Maxwell and Ace] are very helpful and sweet with the baby,” the insider told Us. “They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

The former professional football player, 39, has been a “super dad” since Birdie’s arrival, the source added.

