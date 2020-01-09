Fighting the flu! Jessica Simpson’s entire family is sick — except for one mini member.

“My family got kicked in the butt with the flu (everyone except our sweet Birdie),” the fashion designer, 39, captioned a Wednesday, January 8, family photo. “The only thing that is making me smile at the moment are the Aspen family holiday memories.”

In the throwback picture, the actress smiled in the snow with her husband, Eric Johnson, their daughters, Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, 9 months, and their son, Ace, 6, among other extended family members.

The Texas native first posted photos from their vacation on December 28, from pushing Birdie’s stroller in the snow to skiing with Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

It’s only been two months since Jessica and her brood were under the weather. “It was a challenging 10 days for the family,” the Newlyweds alum captioned a November Instagram upload of herself sleeping on a couch with Maxwell. “Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing and a concussion to top it all off. Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep. Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now.”

When her eldest is happy and healthy, she loves hanging out with Ashlee’s kids — Bronx, 11, and Jagger, 4. “Maxwell looks out for [Jagger],” Ross, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond. They have so much fun together. She’s a great big cousin.”

Maxwell has been the same way with her baby sister since Jessica gave birth to the toddler in March, a source told Us exclusively that same month. She is “very helpful and sweet with” her, the insider said, adding that her brother is also “very curious and like[s] to be involved.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star and Johnson, 40, wed in 2014 in Montecito, California.