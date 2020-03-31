Putting her imperfections on display! Jessie James Decker showed off her bikini body in a candid Instagram slideshow.
“I’ll be honest, I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies,” the fashion designer, 31, captioned photos of herself in a pink bathing suit on Saturday, March 28. “I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. … But because of my big babies and gaining so much, I was left with extremely loose skin.”
The singer, who shares Vivianne, 6, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 2, with her husband, Eric Decker, went on to write that she’s had a “few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin” on her breasts over the years, leaving her with “really intense scars.”
I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies. I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds 😬 and I was one of those lucky ducks who didn’t get one stretch mark because genetically I have super elastic skin but because of my big babies and gaining so much I was left with extremely loose skin. I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts ( at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke ) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity. It’s really wild after children how much my body changed. My ribs expanded to the point of certain dresses I can’t zip up that I used to and I weigh even less than I did then, and the amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes I can’t seem to push down enough into my jeans. The reason why I’m sharing this emotion is because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time. Growing a baby is such a beautiful super power and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes. Anyway sorry for the long story but it was just how I was feeling putting on my suit and I just want other women to know I’m with ya and we in this together and it’s a safe place here to vent!
The Eric & Jessie alum added, “The amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes I can’t seem to push down enough into my jeans. … Growing a baby is such a beautiful superpower and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit, but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini, which I’m sure sounds silly, but it’s just me being in my head sometimes.”
The former reality star’s social media upload was met with supportive comments from other celebrity moms. “I have same girl and I appreciate u sharing. I always wear a one-piece [be]cause I get so insecure about it,” Jana Kramer wrote, while Daphne Oz added, “You are a superwoman and a super mama and gorgeous all around, but man do I know this feeling and how it comes and goes in waves.”
In January, the Just Feed Me author told Us Weekly exclusively about how her shape has changed since becoming a mom. “My waist was so much smaller [before],” the Kittenish founder explained at the time. “It’s more, like, athletic-build now, and I don’t have the same waist. My ribs expanded because I had three babies and two of them were 9 pounds. … Your body does change and that’s OK.”
The “Flip My Hair” singer admitted that it “took awhile” to feel confident about her post-baby body, adding, “I’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and I’m going to be confident because I did grow three babies in my body and it went through ups and downs. … It’s normal to feel that insecurity, but try to take it out of my head going, ‘You know what, I’m not going to be insecure about this. I’m going to be confident.’”Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
