Putting her imperfections on display! Jessie James Decker showed off her bikini body in a candid Instagram slideshow.

“I’ll be honest, I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies,” the fashion designer, 31, captioned photos of herself in a pink bathing suit on Saturday, March 28. “I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. … But because of my big babies and gaining so much, I was left with extremely loose skin.”

The singer, who shares Vivianne, 6, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 2, with her husband, Eric Decker, went on to write that she’s had a “few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin” on her breasts over the years, leaving her with “really intense scars.”

The Eric & Jessie alum added, “The amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes I can’t seem to push down enough into my jeans. … Growing a baby is such a beautiful superpower and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit, but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini, which I’m sure sounds silly, but it’s just me being in my head sometimes.”

The former reality star’s social media upload was met with supportive comments from other celebrity moms. “I have same girl and I appreciate u sharing. I always wear a one-piece [be]cause I get so insecure about it,” Jana Kramer wrote, while Daphne Oz added, “You are a superwoman and a super mama and gorgeous all around, but man do I know this feeling and how it comes and goes in waves.”

In January, the Just Feed Me author told Us Weekly exclusively about how her shape has changed since becoming a mom. “My waist was so much smaller [before],” the Kittenish founder explained at the time. “It’s more, like, athletic-build now, and I don’t have the same waist. My ribs expanded because I had three babies and two of them were 9 pounds. … Your body does change and that’s OK.”

The “Flip My Hair” singer admitted that it “took awhile” to feel confident about her post-baby body, adding, “I’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and I’m going to be confident because I did grow three babies in my body and it went through ups and downs. … It’s normal to feel that insecurity, but try to take it out of my head going, ‘You know what, I’m not going to be insecure about this. I’m going to be confident.’”