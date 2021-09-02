Aunt and uncle! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald introduced Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to their 1-month-old daughter, Fern, on Tuesday, August 31.

“We finally got to meet this cutie last night!!!” Jill, 30, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 1. “Thanks @jessaseewald and @benseewald for filling my baby snuggles tank.”

Jessa, 28, and Seewald, 26, welcomed their baby girl in July. She joined siblings Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2.

“Baby Seewald No. 4 has arrived!” Jessa gushed via Instagram at the time. The 19 Kids and Counting alum went on to share a YouTube video documenting her labor and delivery.

The little one’s arrival marked Jessa’s first hospital birth — and epidural. “Not only did it help with my pushing phase, it took the pain out of it,” she said in the footage. “What I was really excited about was not being able to feel the after-birth cramps because those things are awful, and they get worse with each kid. So I was really excited not to be able to feel that and just be able to enjoy holding my baby.”

Jill, for her part, is the mother of two sons with Dillard, 32 — Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.

The couple ended their reality TV career in 2017. Four years later, Jill opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the lingering “drama” between herself and her family members.

“We were ready to leave and felt strongly about leaving. … There are definitely some issues there,” the former TLC personality explained in February. “We definitely feel like we’re in a healthy place now for our family and have control over our lives. … Certain people are more supportive than others. I think it ebbs and flows with a family of that size. Every family has drama and so when you’ve got that many more people giving opinions or whatever, it can get crazy.”

The following month, Jill noted in a YouTube video: “We feel like in this season of life we have to prioritize our mental and emotional health, and our threshold is a little bit lower. … We’d like for it not to stay that way, but that’s where we are now.”

Jill added at the time that she hasn’t been to her childhood home in several years — besides occasionally grabbing mail. However, the former reality star has previously reunited with sisters Jessa and Joy-Anna Duggar, documenting her “belated birthday lunch” with them in May.