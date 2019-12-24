Watch Joe Giudice Reunite With ‘Happy’ Daughters in Italy For Christmas





Wrapping up December with his daughters! Joe Giudice reunited with his and Teresa Giudice’s four kids in Italy for Christmas.

“They are so cute so happy,” the former construction business owner, 47, captioned a Tuesday, December 24, Instagram video of himself greeting Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, in an airport with hugs and kisses.

The reality star went on to share footage of a friend trying to fit his daughters’ luggage into a car, writing, “Merry Christmas. Packed to the gills.”

In the video, Joe asked from behind the camera, “Think we can do this or what? We have to take apart this whole thing. We still got another three [suitcases].” He panned over to his girls, saying, “Welcome to Italy again. I love you. You’re so cute.”

Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana most recently visited their father in November, although mom Teresa, 47, also joined them for that visit.

The following month, Joe and the Standing Strong author called it quits after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

In fact, the New Jersey native recently commented on one of her estranged husband’s Instagram posts. After Joe enjoyed some “very good aged meats” at a friend’s restaurant on Saturday, December 21, he posted a group photo from the meal. Teresa commented, “The beard looks good.”

In March, Joe was taken into ICE custody after completing a 41-month prison sentence. He was ordered to be deported to his native Italy, and he arrived in October. The entrepreneur shared a video tour of his Italian apartment the following month, admitting, “I wish I was home, but this is better than where I was.”