Cordial exes. Despite splitting after six years together, Nikki Bella and John Cena will always be on good terms — despite both of them moving on.

“John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years,” the former WWE wrestler, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the new season of Total Bellas. “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

Bella, who split from Cena, 43, in 2018, got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev in January, and the couple welcomed their first son, Matteo, in July. The actor, for his part, tied the knot Shay Shariatzadeh in October.

Brie Bella welcomed her second child, a son named Buddy, with husband Bryan Danielson only one day after her twin gave birth.

“So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both,” Nikki told Us. “We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

During the interview, Nikki also detailed her postpartum battle, which is especially tough when Chigvintsev, 38, is away for Dancing With the Stars.

“I was so supportive, like, ‘Go and do it! I got this.’ Then I got shook, like, no, I don’t have this. Like, why did I think I could do this alone as a new mom?” she revealed to Us. “Then I came to L.A., and, like, Artem is still so busy here and it’s not like he is fully present when he’s home. He is trying to be the greatest dad — and he’s an amazing dad — but I would be lying to say, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ It has definitely been a struggle for us. It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him. But he’s torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home. My depression kicks in so hard.”

When she had a hard time expressing how she was feeling to the Russia native, Brie, 36, stepped in to talk to Chigvintsev and tell him that Nikki’s hiding her feelings.

“I think most women do [that] when they get depressed because they are embarrassed by it,” Brie said. “Also, because you’re prideful and I was like, you got to let it all go. You have to communicate with him because then he can help you. That’s what you need.”

Total Bellas premieres on E! Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi