



Father-son time! John Travolta enjoyed a fun-filled outing with his and Kelly Preston’s 8-year-old, Ben, on Saturday, November 9.

“My son Ben is taking my place!” the actor, 65, captioned an Instagram upload of his son and a friend wearing pilot’s hats in a plane cockpit. “His first A380 @qantas flight.”

The Oscar nominee and Preston, 57, welcomed their son in 2010. The little one joined older sister, Ella, 19. The couple’s eldest son, Jett, died at 16 in January 2009 after suffering a seizure while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas.

In January, Travolta opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about keeping his family his priority. “Our children keep our interest in life very high,” the New Jersey native said. “Their future is very important to us.”

The Grease star went on to say that he and the actress keep their son and daughter grounded with charts and family dinners. He explained, “Helping anywhere that’s needed is the general idea. It could change each day.”

The American Crime Story alum has a special relationship with Ben, saying in 2016 that his youngest has been a huge help in coping with Jett’s death. “Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to rebond after a tremendous loss,” Travolta said on Good Morning America at the time.

The reveal came two years after the Golden Globe winner called his son’s death “the worst thing that’s ever happened to” him. Travolta admitted in 2014: “The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it. Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.”

Preston honored their late son in April with an emotional Instagram post, captioning a throwback picture, “To my sweet love, Jett. You are in our hearts forever. I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs.”