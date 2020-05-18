Jon Gosselin Is ‘Not Really Communicating’ With 6 Kids Not Living With Him

On the outs. Jon Gosselin isn’t currently speaking with the six kids he doesn’t live with.

“My other kids, we’re not really communicating right now, but Hannah and Collin live with me,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 43, told Entertainment Tonight in a Sunday, May 17, clip. “I’m not stopping them from coming together.”

Jon welcomed twins Madelyn and Cara, 19, in 2000 with his then-wife, Kate Gosselin, followed by sextuplets Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Collin, 16, four years later. When the former couple split in 2009, they were awarded shared physical custody, with the Kate Plus Date star, 45, being granted full legal custody.

In February 2018, Hannah began living with her dad, and Jon was awarded sole custody of Collin in December of that same year. “She wanted her brother to come home,” the DJ told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

Jon added, “[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

The Pennsylvania native went on to tell Us that he wanted a “normal relationship” with his brood based on communication. “It wouldn’t have to be lovey-dovey,” he explained. “Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice.”

Jon said his last visit with all eight of his children was “volatile” and “not good.” He explained at the time: “It was just … a lot going on. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff.”

The prep cook opened up about his current relationship with Kate on Sunday, saying, “It’s just like that person doesn’t exist anymore.”

Collin recently appeared to shade the Multiple Blessings author when he wrote a Mother’s Day tribute to his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, instead. “You are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights,” the teenager captioned an Instagram selfie. “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure. You’re irreplaceable.”