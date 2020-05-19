Reaching out! Jon Gosselin asked his six kids living with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, to visit.

“My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang[ing] out together,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, May 18. “Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other, and I feel like there’s an invisible wall. They should just be able to just get together.”

The Pennsylvania native lives with Hannah and Collin and said that he has “no qualms” about them meeting with their sextuplet siblings Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, 16, and twins Madelyn and Cara, 19.

The DJ went on to share a message for the younger four, saying, ”Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, I love you. You’re welcome to come over, call Hannah [and] Collin. I don’t know what’s holding you up. I don’t know what the ill will is, but if you watch or don’t watch or see it on the internet, I love you, happy birthday. Sorry I have to go through media channels. I know no one likes that or whatever, but it’s kind of hard to reach out to you. But anyway, good luck and hopefully you call or call Hannah and you can walk to my house. It’s all good.”

On Sunday, May 17, Jon told the outlet he currently is “not really communicating” with his kids living with Kate, 45. He clarified, “I’m not stopping them from coming together.”

He and the Kate Plus Date star split in 2009 and were granted shared physical custody of their kids at the time, with Kate awarded full legal custody. Hannah and Collin have been living with Jon since 2008.

“[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” he told Us Weekly exclusively that same year. “I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

The former couple’s son Collin made headlines earlier this month when he posted a Mother’s Day tribute to his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, instead of Kate.

“You are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights,” the teen captioned the Instagram selfie. “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable.”