Expanding the family. Josh Peck and wife Paige O’Brien are expecting their second baby, they announced on Sunday, June 5.

O’Brien, 31, uploaded a photo via Instagram showing off her baby bump. The blonde held her belly while wearing a pink maxi dress against a gorgeous Italian landscape. She tagged the location as Puglia, Italy, and included only an emoji of a plate of spaghetti in the caption.

The How I Met Your Father star, 35, jokingly commented, “Is mine or no?”

Meanwhile, their friends offered more heartfelt messages. “Gorgeous Mama!” Caitlin McHugh, who is married to Peck’s former Grandfathered costar John Stamos, commented.

Kelly Rizzo added, “There she is! So stunning! Love you!”

RHONJ alum Ashley Malleo chimed in to say, “Congratulations!! ❤️.”

Peck and O’Brien tied the knot in a Malibu wedding in June 2017 after getting engaged in Paris in March 2016. The longtime loves welcomed son Max, now 3, in December 2018.

In December 2021, Peck shared a tribute to his son for the little boy’s birthday. “If life is a simulation, kids are certainly the best part. Happy 3rd Birthday Maxi, you make your mom and my heart sing,” the Drake and Josh alum wrote.

Fatherhood has taught the Wackness actor about patience and not overreacting. “He’s figuring out his place on this earth too. He’s pushing his limits and trying things. I’ve learned that from my wife, really,” he said in an August 2021 episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast. “I always imagined that I would puff up on my kid and be like, ‘Here are the rules and I’m gonna teach you how to be a man.’ In reality, it’s about me being nonreactive and giving him gentle guidance about what’s right and what’s not. Obviously you still have your bottom lines … and my wife leads by example in that way.”

In Peck’s book, Happy People Are Annoying, which was released in March, the Turner and Hooch actor credited his sobriety with helping him be a good husband and father. The former child star, who got his start on Nickelodeon hits like All That and The Amanda Show, got sober in 2008 and has continued to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and work with his sponsors since then.

“I don’t speak in absolutes because I’ve known too many people whose life got too good too quickly and suddenly a drink didn’t sound that bad anymore,” he wrote while noting that he was coming up on his 13th year of sobriety. “So, in sticking with the whole one day at a time of it all, I cannot guarantee that I will die sober, but I can guarantee that I will go to sleep tonight without a drink.”

He concluded, “I’ll tell you that today I still go to meetings regularly, I have a sponsor whom I speak to regularly, and a group of sober people who are my best friends. Everything good in my life is because of sobriety.”

