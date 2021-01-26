The spitting image! Jude Law’s 24-year-old son, Raff, looks just like his famous father in a Monday, January 25, British GQ photo shoot.

The Sherlock Holmes star’s eldest son called his dad his “best mate” in the interview, saying, “He and I have always been so close. Like any father and son, growing up I looked up to my dad a lot. I’ve always liked the way he dresses – he loves trainers, so that got me into trainers from a young age. He likes good music and that got me into the same.”

He went on to tell the outlet that he doesn’t like to “compare himself” to the Oscar nominee, 48 or anyone else. “I really try and do me,” Raff explained.

Law welcomed Raff in 1996 with his then-wife, Sadie Frost. The former couple didn’t feel “strongly” about their son’s decision to follow in his dad’s acting footsteps. “They’ve been watching me in school plays since I was 5 and it’s always been something I’ve loved doing, as well as music and writing, so they’ve been very supportive of me and my siblings following our passions and dreams,” Raff said on Monday. “For them, if you work hard at something, the rewards pay off.”

He added that he didn’t realize his parents were famous as a kid, which he called a “credit to them.” Raff said, “They were always there for us, just as our parents.”

Law and the fashion designer, 55, also share daughter Iris, 20, and son Rudy, 18. The Tony nominee is also the father of daughters, Sophia, 11, and Ada, 5, with model Samantha Burke and actress Catherine Harding, respectively. He announced in September 2020 that his wife, Phillipa Coan, had given birth to their first child together, his sixth.

“I had a baby,” the Talented Mr. Ripley star told Jimmy Fallon at the time when asked about his life amid the coronavirus pandemic. “So there you go.”

News broke three months prior that the psychologist, 33, was pregnant. Coan revealed her baby bump in May 2020 in a black top and matching sweats.

She and the English actor tied the knot in May 2019 in central London after four years of dating.