A full-time job. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are feeling the pressure of parenting their 5-year-old son, Silas, around the clock amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“We’re doing good,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 39, said in an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” on Thursday, April 9. “We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that 24-hour parenting is just not human.”

Host Stanley T added, “‘Cause everybody needs a break. The kid needs** a break from you.” Timberlake replied, “My son looks at me like this and I’m like ‘Alright, cool let’s take a 20-minute [break]. I got you. Just a commercial break.”

The Grammy winner also shared that quarantining at his family’s home in Montana has made social distancing easier.

“We thought the best way to kind of do our part was we have a place in Montana and so we came up here,” Timberlake said. “We feel very lucky and kind of blessed that we’re in a place where they’re pretty socially distant here, anyway, I mean where our place is. So, I mean, just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice.”

One day earlier, Biel, 38, celebrated her son’s 5th birthday with a sweet tribute via Instagram.

“This little man is 5 today!” the Sinner star captioned a photo of herself holding Silas over her shoulder. “We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy.”

Timberlake revealed in March that he and his family had traveled to the mountains amid the quarantine. The “Man of the Woods” singer posted a photo of himself in the snowy mountainside alongside their dog via Instagram.

A source told Us Weekly on April 1 that quarantining has been good for Timberlake and Biel’s relationship after the couple weathered the singer’s PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019.

“Although the pandemic is very stressful, Jess is trying to look on the bright side of things and thinks the extra downtime that comes along with the situation is great for her and Justin’s relationship,” the insider said. “They, of course, both have their moments of being irritated, but it has ultimately brought them closer and having the main focus be each other and Silas has been a good thing.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

