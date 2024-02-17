Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry did not find baby name inspiration in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“If you think Verse and Valley are too Kim Kardashian for you, then you’ll be happy to know that I didn’t name my son Aire,” Lowry, 32, said in a Friday, February 16, TikTok video, referring to her newborn twins. “I say that because Aire is actually a family name for me. I have two grandfathers with the middle name Aire, and I almost named my son Aire.”

Lowry announced in January that she had given birth to a pair of twins, her second and third children with boyfriend Elijah Scott. She also shares son Isaac, 14, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez and son Rio, 14 months, with Scott.

The twins, Verse and Valley, were born five weeks early and spent several weeks in a hospital NICU unit. They have since been discharged.

When it came to picking their names, Lowry’s son Lincoln wanted to name his brother after NBA star Allan Iverson. Valley, meanwhile, is inspired by Lowry’s childhood growing up in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania.

“The Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am and it’s a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley,” she said in a TikTok video earlier this month. “I feel like it’s not super different. It’s still a name you can grow with. It’s not too weird.”

On Friday, Lowry explained that she specifically chose against honoring her grandfathers for Verse’s name because of the Kardashian-Jenner association.

“The reason I didn’t name my son Aire was because of this comment [about Kim] and I’m still getting it, so, love that for me,” the MTV personality explained.

The Kardashians have chosen equally unique monikers for their kids. Kim, 43, has kids named North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, while Khloé Kardashian is mom to True and Tatum and Rob Kardashian’s daughter is named Dream. Their sister Kylie Jenner was the one to pick Aire for the name of her son, 2, with ex Travis Scott after initially calling him Wolf. They also share daughter Stormi, 6.

Lowry, however, is content with the names she landed on for her youngest kids.

“I feel like I have good reason to name my kids Verse and Valley,” she added on Friday, while cuddling Verse. “The stories are cute [and] I also think that even if I didn’t have a story for a kid’s name and I wanted to name my kids something, that’s fine.”