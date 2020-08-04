Drinking it down. Kailyn Lowry showed off a placenta smoothie five days after giving birth to her fourth baby boy.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking?” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, captioned a Tuesday, August 4, Instagram Story video. “Thank you @lancasterplacentaco.”

In the social media upload, the reality star held up her smoothie with a smile before showing off the empty cup.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, August 3, that the MTV personality welcomed her fourth son, her second with Chris Lopez, on July 30. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Lowry told E! News. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost announced in February that she had another little one on the way. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around,” the A Letter of Love author wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

Lowry also shares son Lux, 2, with Lopez as well as Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin. The siblings were “so excited” to have another brother, the Pennsylvania native exclusively told Us in April.

“Thank you all so much for your continued support and well wishes,” Lowry gushed to Us at the time. “Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

The Hustle and Heart author didn’t plan to have Lopez at their baby’s birth for the sake of her “mental health,” she wrote on her Instagram Story last month. “Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

Lowry’s comments came after Lopez shared an Instagram Live video saying, “If I get the call [to come to the birth], I get the call. If I don’t, I don’t. It is what it is at this point. I can’t stress it, bro. … It ain’t up to me.”

While some claim that placentophagy can prevent postpartum depression, the practice has no proven health benefits. If you’re looking for ways to promote your health postpartum, talk to your health care provider about proven alternatives.