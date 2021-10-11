Spilling secrets! Nearly two weeks after giving birth to son Rowan, Kaitlynn Carter revealed that she wasn’t the first person to tell ex Brody Jenner about her pregnancy news.

“I told the showrunner and somehow Spencer Pratt got word when I was seven weeks [along],” the New Hampshire native, 33, recalled on the Monday, October 11, episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “I hadn’t told my parents, and he went and told Brody the next day. And so I got a call from Brody.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, knew that Carter had “a secret” she was keeping from him, the new mom recalled.

“Of course I wasn’t going to lie to him, you know? Because that would be a sh–tty thing to do,” she said. “It was really upsetting that I didn’t get to just share the news on my own. Spencer had told him.”

The reality star joked that she might “get in trouble” for revealing Jenner found out before filming. In an August episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, she appeared to chat with the Princes of Malibu alum about her and Kristopher Brock‘s growing family for the first time.

Jenner called Carter’s pregnancy “quick” at the time, saying in a confessional: “It’s just a little soon, but I don’t know. What’s done is done. I just hope that she’s making the right decision. Ultimately, I just want to see her happy. If I don’t think she’s making the right choice, I’ll definitely let her know that.”

The Los Angeles native asked his ex how well she knew her boyfriend, 37, saying, “You always told me how you want to be a mother, that’s your dream in life. I know for a fact you will be the best mother ever. I just want to make sure you’re with the right person.”

The former couple began dating in 2014. Although they tied the knot in Indonesia four years later, the marriage was not legal in the United States. The MTV personalities split in 2019.

On Monday, Carter explained that she felt she “owed” it to Jenner to share the news herself despite their breakup.

“I continue to work with him,” she said. “Maybe it would be polite to let this person know something. That’s probably going to have somewhat of an effect on them emotionally. He wasn’t devastated or anything, but still.”

Carter and Brock welcomed son Rowan on September 30.“Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love,” Carter gushed via Instagram one week later. Jenner sweetly commented that she will be the “best mom.”