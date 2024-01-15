Kaley Cuoco’s daughter, Matilda, has a hilarious new favorite word.

“She just started saying ‘uh-oh’ and it’s the funniest thing,” Cuoco, 38, revealed on the Monday, January 15, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I’m convinced that she says it at the correct time, like something will drop and she’ll hear something on TV and goes, ‘Uh-oh.’”

Cuoco went on to call her 9-month-old a “genius” for using “uh-oh” because “she knows what it means.” Matilda’s intelligence is something The Flight Attendant star joked her daughter inherited from her, telling host Jennifer Hudson, “Yes, the genius, of course!”

Another of Matilda’s favorite things is music, so Cuoco put her musical tastes to the test one day by playing her daughter the Big Bang Theory theme song. “I turned it on one day and she sat there, loved it,” Cuoco, who starred on all 12 seasons of the CBS sitcom, shared.

Cuoco also joked that Matilda inherited her dance skills after her little one bounced up and down and clapped her hands to the theme tune by Barenaked Ladies. “She also gets it from me because I also have one [dance] move,” she explained.

According to Cuoco, Matilda “bops to everything,” including Christmas music. The actress said that her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, was confused as to why she bought Matilda “so many presents” for Christmas, which she started giving her in November 2023.

“Tom was like, ‘What are you doing? She doesn’t even know how to open them,’” Cuoco told Hudson, 42.

Pelphrey, 41, shared several sweet snaps of the family celebrating Christmas Day in matching pajamas last month. “Merry Christmas!!!! ⭐️🙏💫♥️,” he captioned a December 2023 Instagram slideshow, which included selfies of himself with Cuoco and Matilda.

Since welcoming Matilda in March 2023, Cuoco said her daughter is always bringing a smile to her face. “She is my best audience,” the Role Play star said on Monday. “She will laugh at anything.”

In October 2022, Cuoco announced that she and Pelphrey were expecting their first child together. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” she wrote alongside Instagram pics of their pink sex reveal cake. “I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”

In the days following Matilda’s birth, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were “on cloud nine” with their new bundle of joy. “They’re so in love with Matilda and call her ‘Tilly’ for short,” the insider shared in April 2023. “Matilda is the spitting image of Tom as a baby and she has brought the couple even closer together.”

The duo have continued to share insight into their life as a family of three via social media and in interviews. “We looked at each other and it was like, ‘Would it be crazy to say if we had a baby we’d name her Matilda?’” Cuoco told Today.com in November 2023 of how she and Pelphrey picked their daughter’s name. “You know when you first start dating and you’re so obsessed, and you’re planning your future children. It was that sort of thing.”

Cuoco has also stood up for herself against online parenting critics. “From the minute I even knew I was pregnant, I’m like, ‘We’re doing this our way,’” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I feel like if I’ve learned anything, it’s really, your child is your child and it’s not like the next kid. And you, as a parent, are not like that parent, and what that child needs is not what my child needs.”