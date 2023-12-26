Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey cuddled up to daughter Matilda as they celebrated their first Christmas as parents.

Pelphrey, 41, held Matilda, 8 months, on his hip while wrapping his arm around Cuoco, 38, who posted the family photo on Monday, December 25.

In a second image shared via her Instagram Story, the Big Bang Theory alum had her mouth wide open as she and Matilda locked eyes with Pelphrey smiling in the background. Cuoco’s third Christmas picture was of the trio in matching Santa Claus pajamas as their new parents kissed their daughter on the cheek.

“Merry Christmas!!!! ⭐️🙏💫♥️ @kaleycuoco,” Pelphrey captioned his own series of selfies, which were posted via Instagram on Monday. Matilda had a giant smile showing off her two bottom baby teeth as Pelphrey snapped the picture with his daughter.

Cuoco and Pelphrey took their relationship public in May 2022. In October of that year, the duo announced that they were gearing up to welcome their first baby together.

While Matilda was born in March of this year, the couple had their baby’s name picked out way before they were even expecting.

“We looked at each other and it was like, ‘Would it be crazy to say if we had a baby we’d name her Matilda?’” Cuoco told Today last month. “You know when you first start dating and you’re so obsessed, and you’re planning your future children. It was that sort of thing.”

Cuoco added, “When we got pregnant and we learned we were having a girl, we were like, ‘Oh, my God — we have the name.’ We actually kept her name a complete secret until she was born.”

The actress gushed over her baby saying that the name was “so her,” adding, “she’s such a Matilda.”

Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook for three years before she filed for divorce in September 2021. She was also married to Ryan Sweeting from December 2013 to September 2015. The biggest difference in her current relationship with Pelphrey is that Cuoco knew she wanted to have kids with him.

“[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” Cuoco explained to Emmy magazine in May. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

Both she and Pelphrey “wanted it so badly,” something she didn’t think would happen.

“I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed,” she added. “We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”