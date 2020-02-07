High hopes! Kandi Burruss wants her three children to be successful in their own rights.

“I just want them to be hard workers and also have their own goals,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on Thursday, February 6. “I don’t want them to rest on the fact that their mom is successful. I want them to want their own success and I want to support them in that and push them to be the best they can be.”

The Georgia native went on to say that she wants Riley, 17, Ace, 4, and Blaze, 2 months, to “really love family” because that’s who will “always be there.”

Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, welcomed their second child together via surrogate in November 2019, and the little one is “gorgeous.” The Grammy winner gushed, “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her. I feel like Blaze is gonna have a little spunky attitude. I can’t wait to see. Every day, she’s growing and just getting a little more me.”

Because the Bravo personality didn’t carry Blaze and see her “body changing,” she had a hard time getting ready for the little one’s arrival. “I don’t keep track of the time the same,” she told Us exclusively a week prior to her youngest’s birth. “Like, I should have had my baby’s room together a long time ago! I’m just judging it by when I see her … and I’m like, ‘Wow, OK. We’re getting there.’ But it took a long time for her to show. So it was like, ‘I got more time than I need!’ And now I’m like, ‘Whoa, we’re in a rush right now.’”

The “My Little Secret” singer added at the time: “I’m trying to remember everything that I need to have so that we’re ready when she gets here. I’m super excited, but I’m feeling like I’m behind schedule as far as getting ready.”

Burruss and Tucker, 46, tied the knot in April 2014.

With reporting by Carly Sloane