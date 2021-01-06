Not happening. Kate Beckinsale joked about the “meanest text” her 21-year-old daughter, Lily, sent her following a dream.

“I just woke up from a dream where u had gotten pregnant w[ith] twins from a 1 night stand w[ith] Nick Nolte,” the New York University student wrote in a Tuesday, January 5, screenshot, referencing the Prince of Tides actor, 79.

“It’s just nice to know you’re on your child’s mind really,” the actress, 47, captioned the funny exchange via Instagram.

The Van Helsing star shares Lily with her ex-husband, Michael Sheen. The former couple welcomed their daughter in 1999, four years before their split.

The Good Omens star, 51, reflected on coparenting difficulties with Beckinsale in November 2020. “Going through that experience of a relationship breaking down and having a young child, and then because of my daughter and her mom living in another country, having to make a life in a new place whilst going through that whole experience, which is difficult enough,” the actor explained in a “Changes With Annie Macmanus” podcast episode at the time. “I had no work visa to stay in America, so every time I left, I had to go back to Britain. I never knew if I would be allowed to come back in again. So I ended up having to get work in Britain because I wasn’t really getting any work in America. It really made me question certain things about myself.”

Sheen is now dating Anna Lundberg, and the Sweden native, 26, gave birth to daughter Lyra, now 15 months, in September 2019. “It’s been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself,” the Masters of Sex alum tweeted at the time.

As for Beckinsale, the English actress most recently dated musician Goody Grace. They broke up in October 2020, a source confirmed to Us.

One month prior to their split, another insider told Us that Lily didn’t “care about the age difference” between her mom and the “Nothing Good” singer, 23.

“[She] is happy that her mom is happy,” the source said in August 2020. “Lily does not view Kate as competition or ever feel like Kate would ‘steal’ a guy she might be interested in. Kate would never do that to her daughter, and Kate and Lily also have different taste in guys.”