Kate Hudson’s perfect summer is coming to an end.

Hudson, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, to share sweet moments from a family trip to Utah. In the images, 5-year-old daughter Rani Rose — whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa — snuggled with Hudson in bed, enjoyed an ice cream cone and lounged around the rustic house. Hudson also included photos of her dog and meals, as well as shots of her cozy cabin.

“Last moments of a beautiful summer ☀️,” she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends were quick to share their love in her comments section. Hudson’s makeup artist, Quinn Murphy, and stylist Sophie Lopez both dropped heart emojis on the post. More fans commented on how “grown up” Rani was looking.

This isn’t the first summer snap Hudson has shared. In July, she took a vacation to Italy with Rani and sons Bingham Hawn, 12 — whom she welcomed with former fiancé Matt Bellamy — and Ryder Robinson, 19 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. (The former spouses were married from 2000 to 2007.)

In the photos, Hudson carried Rani on her back while exploring the streets of Sicily. Her sons could be seen in the background of images, sipping on tropical drinks and relaxing on the beach. They even took a cannoli making class to show off their baking skills.

Through the years, Hudson has been open about coparenting her children with three different men. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she told The Sunday Times in November 2022. “The unit that I’ve created with three different children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

She continued, “My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time … I work really hard at relationships because I like them.”

Hudson moved on with Fujikawa, 37, two years after her 2014 split from Bellamy, 45. In April 2018, she surprised followers by announcing she was pregnant. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕.”

Nearly three years later, Fujikawa got down on one knee and proposed. Since their 2021 engagement, Hudson has shared glimpses of sweet moments with her husband-to-be, from romantic getaways to Europe and touching birthday tributes to PDA on the red carpet and more.