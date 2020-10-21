Getting educated. Katherine Schwarzenegger returned to Instagram Live two months after giving birth to her and Chris Pratt’s daughter to talk postpartum depression and anxiety.

The Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, did not say that she has personally experienced these mental health battles, telling Dr. Christine Sterling that she was inspired to learn more after her six-week post-labor appointment.

“I did [my postpartum depression screening], and I was talking to my doctor and she was saying to me she has never seen such levels of postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety in her patients and just overall for people who are pregnant and have recently had a baby during this COVID time,” the Los Angeles native explained on Tuesday, October 20. “I thought that was really interesting and, of course, makes sense because everyone is experiencing different feelings right now whether you’ve had a baby or not.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author added that many moms “don’t have the ability to” have their friends and family around them at the moment.

Sterling shared her advice for combatting this with Schwarzenegger, from creating safety rules to asking for help.

The new mom and Pratt, 41, welcomed their first child together in August. The Parks and Recreation alum is also the father of son Jack, 8, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The Maverick and Me author’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger broke the news, telling Entertainment Tonight: “They’re doing great — just got her a little gift.”

Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a photo of their infant’s hand via Instagram, writing, “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed!”

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Montecito, California. Ten months later, news broke that the pair had a little one on the way.

Pratt sees “lots of kids” in their future, the Minnesota native told ET in January. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”