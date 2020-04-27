Tom Schwartz is just trying to sell a muumuu. After the Vanderpump Rules star led fans to believe that wife Katie Maloney was expecting, she stepped in to clarify her husband’s intentions.

The 37-year-old TomTom co-owner sparked the pregnancy speculation by sharing a photo of his 33-year-old wife in an ice cream-themed muumuu that reads, “Make it three. I’m not driving,” on Sunday, April 26, via Instagram.

“MAKE IT 3 !” Schwartz wrote. “I made these muumuus for last Christmas, inspired by one of my favorites lines from home alone 2 but they didn’t make it on time. Then I realized this is a total quarantine vibe. A cozy little reminder that it’s ok to indulge. My new mantra, make it 3. I’m not driving.”

After fans were quick to flood the comments asking if this was a subtle pregnancy announcement, Maloney replied.

“Omg!! Why didn’t it cross our minds that this would look like a pregnancy announcement!!??” she wrote in the comments section. “Lol! Sorry everyone, no Bebe! But just a really cool muumuu😂”

After the exchange was picked up by CommentsByCelebs, their costar Stassi Schroeder couldn’t help but laugh.

“Omg 💀,” the Next Level Basic author replied.

Schwartz and Maloney, who wed in 2016, have been open about trying to find the right time to start a family in recent years.

“During life, during brunch, during interviews, we’re like, ‘Yes, we’re ready to have kids,’” Schwartz told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “But then we get home and we’re like, ‘Uh …’ When it comes down to it and you’re in the bedroom, you’re like, ‘OK, we’re doing this. We’re just trying to make a baby.’ It’s scary.”

He added at the time that he has “always” loved kids and doesn’t want “to be a rickety, old dad.”

“I want to be able to run around with my kid and throw him over my shoulder and play ball with him. Or her. Slipped there,” he quipped. “I low-key want boys, but I’m down for two girls.”

Maloney, for her part, has clapped back at body-shamers who thought she was pregnant in the past. More recently, the former SURver opened up about losing more than 20 pounds by making changes to her diet.

“I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done,” she told her Instagram followers on April 19. “I think it’s really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could’ve led to some maybe pre-diabetic problems.”

Maloney added that she isn’t “dieting,” just making adjustments now that she has “a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.”

“I met a really great nutritionist who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive. So now I just have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating,” she said.

While Schwartz and Maloney aren’t ready to have a baby, their costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made headlines earlier this month when they declared they were down to make a “quarantine baby.”

“We’re hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this,” the 31-year-old Kentucky native said on E! News on April 22. “We’re ready to go.”