Kelly Ripa: Mark Consuelos Joked About Eating While I Gave Birth

Not over it! Kelly Ripa remembers exactly what husband Mark Consuelos said to her while she was giving birth.

The talk show host, 52, joined in on a social media discussion on Sunday, January 22, in response to a post shared via the official “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast account. The Instagram upload featured a screenshot of an article that asked: “What is the one thing that your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?”

Ripa — who shares three kids with Consuelos, 51 — chimed in with a hilarious reply in the comments section. “‘Do you mind if i eat?’ And ‘I’m going to the batting cages since you’re gonna be here a while,'” the former soap opera actress recalled.

Stassi Schroeder also shared her thoughts on the “hilarious” topic, remembering how husband Beau Clark helped after she welcomed daughter Hartford in 2021. “He brought me a post-delivery jalapeño margarita and I highly recommend,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, commented.

This wouldn’t be the first time Ripa has roasted Consuelos on social media — and he’s gotten his fair share of teasing in as well. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, frequently take playful jabs at one another in front of their fans. On the other hand, they aren’t afraid to get a little flirty online — much to the dismay of their kids.

“My daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’ I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted!” Ripa exclusively told Us in November 2018, referring to Lola, 21, and Michael, 25. (The couple also share son Joaquin, 19.)

More than two decades into their romance, Ripa and Consuelos are still as in love as ever. “I’m crazy about her,” the Riverdale actor gushed to Us in January 2019. “She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”

The twosome have been candid about the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of parenting through the years, but they had mixed feelings about becoming empty nesters after all three kids went to college.

“I will say the best part is there’s no laundry in our house,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “There’s no dishes. There’s like, nothing! Nothing! There’s nothing.”

Ripa noted at the time that it felt like her children grew up too soon. “People would say to us, ‘Oh, don’t blink because they grow up before you know it, and they’ll be out of the house,'” she said. “And when you’re in it, you’re so tired, you’re so like, bone-tired in your bones that you can’t believe that’s true. But we did. We blinked, unfortunately, and now they are grown adults.”