Kelly Ripa and Son Michael, 22, Collaborate on Film School Project





Mom knows best! Kelly Ripa’s 22-year-old son, Michael, asked his mom to work with him on a film school project.

“When your son gives you a job,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan star, 49, captioned a mother-son Instagram selfie on Sunday, October 20. “#tvshow #producer.”

The former soap opera actress opened up about her eldest’s request on the ABC show on Tuesday, October 22. She revealed the strange connection she and husband Mark Consuelos have with the professor who assigned the project, Christopher Goutman.

“The professor of this class … directed the screen test between Mark and me at All My Children,” Ripa told Ryan Seacrest at the time. “When Michael was touring [colleges] … he was trying to make a decision, and he kept waiting for a sign, something that hit him in the head because wherever he was, that was where he liked. We’re walking down the hallway [at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts] and I hear a voice I know [say], ‘Consuelos!’”

When Michael turned around, he and his mom saw Goutman, who Ripa worked with for 11 years. “He goes, ‘You have to come here because I am literally the reason that you exist,’” the New Jersey native recalled. “That’s how he made his decision.”

In June, Ripa, who also shares Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, with Mark, 48, honored their son on his 22nd birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Happy Birthday @michaelconsway,” she wrote. “Talented, handsome, smart, kind, and 22. You started this whole thing!”

Michael isn’t the only one of Ripa’s children to attend NYU. His sister, Lola, started her freshman year at the college in August.

“I check in [on her] so much,” Mark told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “My daughter thinks I’m obsessed with her.”

The Riverdale star added, “Yesterday, [all the kids] were all back at the house. We had the whole gang back. As much as when you’re a young parent … you’re like, ‘I can’t wait until this is kind of easy, or you want a little more peace and quiet. Now the peace and quiet is so sad. When we get them back together in the house, it’s so nice.”

