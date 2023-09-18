Kirsten Dunst revealed her and Jesse Plemons‘ 2-year-old son, James, is a big fan of Spider-Man — but he hasn’t seen her film trilogy just yet.

“Has no clue his mom was MJ,” Dunst, 41, captioned a Sunday, September 17, photo via Instagram.

The snap showed the toddler carrying an umbrella with Spider-Man’s masked eyes on the front. He wore a red T-shirt to match. Dunst credited Plemons, 35, with taking the picture.

James and big brother Ennis, 5, are a little young for Dunst’s Spider-Man films. She starred as Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire‘s webslinger in three movies, released between 2002 and 2007. All were rated PG-13, so James and Ennis likely watch some of the more child-friendly Spider-Man projects. Marvel works with Disney Junior to produce the animated Spidey and His Amazing Friends franchise, which is aimed at preschoolers.

Since welcoming James, Dunst and Plemons — who started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in July 2022 — have enjoyed seeing their baby boys form a brotherly bond.

Related: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Rare Parenting Quotes Through the Years Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been a Hollywood power couple since they started dating in 2016 — and now they have their own family together. Us Weekly previously broke the news in December 2017 that the Bring It On star and the Friday Night Lights alum, who secretly wed in July 2022, were expecting their first child. Dunst subsequently […]

“It’s so, so wild and wonderful to see our eldest son with him, you know. It’s hard to put into words, other than just, like, very, very cheesy words,” Plemons gushed to British GQ in November 2021. “But it’s so beautiful, and he’s been so understanding, with us dividing our attention. He had a few little slip-ups, but that’s to be expected, you know? And yeah, our little guy — or little, very big guy.”

Both of their sons know what they like. While James is diving into Marvel, Ennis has his favorite books. Plemons, however, joked that he’d like his eldest to have a bit more variety when it comes to storytime.

“Kirsten was on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon] a while ago. This was, I think, before our oldest child was born and you sent a few books,” Plemons recalled to host Jimmy Fallon during an April 2023 appearance on the late night show. Fallon has published several children’s books, including Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada in 2015 and Everything Is Mama in 2019.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and More Actors Who've Portrayed Spider-Man Their spidey senses are tingling! Spider-Man has become one of the most coveted superhero roles in film and television with actors such as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland stepping into Peter Parker’s shoes. Maguire was the first to introduce the character on the big screen in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man […]

“They provided some great times for us. We really enjoyed them,” Plemons explained. “Our kid is [almost] 5 now, and all he wants to read is Mama and Dada book[s].”

He joked that the books had the same addictive quality as “Baby Shark,” quipping, “I’m worried about his progress.”