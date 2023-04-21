Family drama. Shanna Moakler has repeatedly questioned Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with her and Travis Barker’s children — but the Kardashians star isn’t here for any negativity.

“Kourtney thinks it’s unfortunate that Shanna finds it hard to support the love she has for her kids. They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, several days after the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 48, threw shade at Kardashian’s stepparenting.

“Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own,” the insider adds of her relationship with her stepchildren. Barker, 46, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008. The Blink-182 musician is also a father figure to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“[Kourtney has] known [Travis and Shanna’s children] for years. That’s how Travis and her even became close … because their children were friends and they would all hang out all the time,” the source explains, referring to Kardashian’s three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney adores Landon, Alabama and Atiana, and she has nothing but the utmost positive intentions,” the insider notes. “She loves them with all her heart and isn’t focusing on any negative energy thrown her way, particularly when it comes to what’s best for the kids.”

Earlier this week, Moakler appeared to voice her opinions on Barker and Kardashian’s recent Hulu special, ’Til Death Do Us Part, which featured their three wedding ceremonies throughout 2022.

“She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol,” the Meet the Barkers alum wrote about the California native via Instagram, in response to a fan who questioned Kardashian calling herself a “mom of six” in the wedding special. Moakler also “liked” a comment that mentioned she should “get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus,” using the hashtag, “#parentalalienationawareness.”

Alabama and Landon have been open about their strained relationship with their mom over the years, with the musician revealing on social media in May 2021 that Moakler “isn’t in [their] lives like” their dad is. Alabama, for her part, said her mother “has never completely been in my life.” One year later, however, their relationship with Moakler seemed to turn around. “My kids and I are in an amazing place,” the Rhode Island native exclusively told Us in April 2022.

Both Landon and Alabama praised Kardashian via social media in honor of her 46th birthday earlier this week.

“Happy birthday Kourt. You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom,” Alabama wrote. “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”