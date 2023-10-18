In true Kardashian fashion, Travis Barker surprised pregnant Kourtney Kardashian with an extravagant arrangement of flowers.

Kardashian, 44, showed off the red roses via Instagram on Tuesday, October 17. In the video, she gave followers a glimpse of the flowers and candles as she walked around the upstairs of their home before heading down the staircase also lined with roses. The romantic gesture continued downstairs with more bouquets, petals and black candles. Kardashian played “First Day Of My Life” by Bright Eyes in the background of the video.

“🥺 @travisbarker,” she captioned the post.

Barker, 47, is currently on tour with his band Blink-182. Their next stop is in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 21. The Hard Rock Tour kicked off in May at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is set to conclude in April 2024 in Mexico. Blink-182 has a break scheduled for November for when Kardashian is expected to give birth.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline Sometimes the best romances start off as friendships! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new relationship may come as a surprise to many, the pair have known each other for years. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair […]

Last month, Barker had to unexpectedly leave the tour when Kardashian underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save their baby boy’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote viaInstagram at the time.

An insider later told Us Weekly on September 8 that the reality star is “relieved” that the “scary medical decision” has passed. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed,” the source noted.

Kardashian further opened up about the ultrasound that saved their baby in an interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday. “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said, explaining that “insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant.”

“I had no idea,” Kardashian continued. “I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.” She added that the experience was “terrifying.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Bumpdate Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together, her fourth. The Kardashians star, 44, kept her baby bump under wraps until she publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. Paying homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, she held a […]

Through the months, she’s showed off her growing baby bump in photo shoots for her brands Lemme and Poosh, and for her fashion collection BooHoo.

Earlier this week, she showed off her sheer dress line for the fashion company in a mesh piece finished with flared sleeves. She hugged her baby bump while giving followers a look at her pregnant silhouette.