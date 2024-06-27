Kourtney Kardashian is worried about keeping her “vagina intact” after giving birth to her and Travis Barker’s son Rocky.

On a Wednesday, June 26, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 45, shared with her mom, Kris Jenner, that she does “care” about getting back to her pre-pregnancy weight.

“I’m taking my time, and they say to keep your vagina intact, you should not run or jump for, like, six months,” Kourtney explained.

When asked in her confessional what keeping her “vagina intact” means, Kourtney said that she didn’t want to experience “prolapse.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bonding With Each Other’s Kids: Photos Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending time with each other’s kids since they started dating, from beach trips to Memorial Day celebrations. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, initially became “close” because of their children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, Penelope […]

“Which is where your vagina can, like fall out, I think,” she added. “Supposedly there’s things you can do to keep it up there.” (According to the Cleveland Clinic, vaginal prolapse is when the top of your vagina falls from its normal location in your body.)

Kourtney and Barker, 48, welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, in November 2023. (Kourtney also shares son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 25.)

“They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source told Us Weekly about Kourtney and Barker shortly after Rocky’s birth. “They are both elated.”

Since giving birth to Rocky, Kourtney has been candid about embracing her postpartum body.

“Dear new mommies, your body is beautiful at all stages,” Kourtney shared in an Instagram Story in April alongside a photo of herself wading in water while wearing a bikini. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Quotes About Her Body Evolution, Diet and More Through the... Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian has been candid about how motherhood influenced her body evolution. The reality star expanded her family with long-term boyfriend Scott Disick in 2009 when she gave birth to son Mason. She welcomed daughter Penelope in 2012 and son Reign in 2014. At the time, Kardashian opened up about putting too […]

Kourtney noted that she tries to “be kind” to herself as her body tries to find a “new normal.”

“The presssure [sic] put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic,” she noted. “Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;).”

While Kourtney’s body is still adjusting, she has also been open about getting back into shape.

“At the very beginning, it’s all about eating warm, nourishing foods, keeping hair dry and not going outside,” Kourtney wrote in a Poosh post in May. “I started taking walks outside with the baby after about a week or two to get some fresh air. I also kept very cozy, nurturing vibes at home like drinking different hot teas throughout the day and playing relaxing jazz music (and Christmas music because it was that time of year).”