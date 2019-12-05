



Mom perks! Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a foot rub from her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, and her 4-year-old son, Reign.

“I love a good massage,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a Wednesday, December 4, Instagram post of herself lying down by a pool with her little ones at her feet. Penelope wore a white bathing suit, while Reign rocked palm tree-patterned board shirts.

“I can’t wait to have kids,” Winnie Harlow commented on the hilarious shot.

The reality star, who also shares her 9-year-old son, Mason, with her ex Scott Disick, amicably coparents all three members of their brood with the Talentless creator, 46. In fact, the former couple’s healthy dynamic has inspired Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian to follow suit with their exes.

“I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” the Revenge Body cohost, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively in July of raising her now-19-month-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

As for the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 22, Jenner has not had an “awkward” time coparenting Stormi, 22 months, with Travis Scott since their October split.

“There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now,” a source told Us that same month. “They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

Disick shared the secrets to his and Kourtney’s success with Us exclusively in July, explaining, “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids. Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

The Flip It Like Disick star added, “We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it. We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”