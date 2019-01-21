No baby bump here! Kylie Jenner has a lot of interesting things coming up in the near future, but another pregnancy is not one of them.

The Lip Kit creator, 21, teased an upcoming project via Twitter on Monday, January 21. She tweeted, “I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy.”

One Twitter user asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star if her project is “related to kylie cosmetics” and another questioned if she “partnered with anyone,” both of which she denied. Fans then began wondering if the news was more personal.

“Are you pregnant again?” a commenter asked, but Jenner was quick to shut down that speculation. “Noooo lol,” she responded.

While the Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia author isn’t expecting at the moment, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018 that she and boyfriend Travis Scott, who share daughter Stormi, 11 months, are looking to expand their family in the near future. “They’re actively trying for another,” the insider said at the time.

The former Life of Kylie star recently jetted off to a tropical location to celebrate her baby girl’s first birthday a couple of weeks early. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO documented the vacation by posting several photos and videos on Instagram.

“Let the birthday adventures begin..” Jenner captioned a picture of Stormi holding her hand and walking through wet sand on the beach on Thursday, January 17. The mother-daughter duo were joined on the trip by Scott, 26, and Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the beauty guru was expecting a baby, but she didn’t officially confirm her pregnancy until after she gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram a few days after giving birth. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

