Two more tickets to paradise? Justin Bieber wanted to join Kylie Jenner on her lavish vacation, along with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The Lip Kit mogul, 21, has been updating fans of her tropical trip with daughter Stormi Webster, 11 months, and best friend Jordyn Woods since Thursday, January 17. “Don’t ever wanna leave,” she captioned a snapshot of a pool surrounded by palm trees with the ocean as the backdrop on Saturday, January 20.

The “Friends” singer, 24, promptly commented on Jenner’s Instagram photo, “Wow lucky where’s the invite to hails and I,” in reference to the 22-year-old model and himself.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who’s a longtime pal of Bieber’s, responded: “Lolll you love birds can come next time.”

The Drop the Mic cohost’s uncle Billy Baldwin recently hinted at the famous guests for her wedding to the Grammy winner — and the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings could be one of them. “Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor? It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends,” the actor, 55, predicted during an interview with etalk on Friday, January 18. “Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest.”

The newlyweds dated from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling their romance in June 2018. The Canada native proposed just a few weeks later and surprised fans when he quietly wed the Arizona-born star in the fall.

Jenner, for her part, is in a longterm relationship with Travis Scott. They first went public with their romance when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April 2017. The couple welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

