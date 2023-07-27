Kylie Jenner is feeling good about son Aire’s name after having instant regrets over her first choice Wolf.

“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. I like it and [Aire] is a Hebrew name [that means] lion of God,” Kylie, 25, told friend Stassie Karanikolaou in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, July 27. “The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child.”

The reality star, who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February 2022, blamed postpartum for making her feel pressured into choosing a name.

“It was the hormones that took me out. I was too emotional. He is so special to me, there is not a name good enough for him,” she continued. “I didn’t realize the postpartum would be that hard. I have never called him Wolf, ever. Then the second [I made it legal], that night I cried in the shower. I was like, ‘That is not his name. What did I just do? Wolf? Someone just told me this 24 hours ago and I named my son Wolf.’ It wasn’t even on the list.”

The beauty mogul became a mother when she gave birth to daughter Stormi in February 2018. The former couple expanded their family again four years later. One month after their son’s arrival, Kylie confirmed that his name was no longer Wolf.

On Thursday’s episode, Kylie addressed why she publicly made the name change. “On his first birthday, I am going to do a post. Because I want to start living our life. I want to take him to Disneyland and out and live life and not worry about other people,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has discussed feeling rushed to decide her child’s moniker.

“We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” she explained in a September 2022 episode of the hit Hulu series. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​'”

Kylie reflected on the complications that came with giving birth again. “After pregnancy, I think it is hard just mentally to get back to yourself. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast and I need to be a little nicer to myself,” she concluded in the 2022 episode. “I feel like with my second [child], you just anticipate everything and you know what’s going to happen because you’ve done it before. I feel like I was a lot more present this time.”

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.