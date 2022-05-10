Her day! After Mother’s Day weekend, Kylie Jenner shared some of her favorite memories from her second pregnancy.

“Everyday should be Mother’s Day 🤍🙏🏼 thank you God for my two beautiful blessings,” Jenner, 24, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, May 9. The clip offered a glimpse at her ultrasound, pregnancy and quality moments with her newborn son and eldest daughter Stormi, 4, both of whom she shares with Travis Scott.

The reality star included behind-the-scenes footage from her maternity photo shoot before showing her son’s hand in hers. Jenner welcomed her baby boy with the rapper, 31, in February.

Over the weekend, the beauty mogul took to social media to document her Mother’s Day festivities with her loved ones. “The sweetest mother’s day 🤍,” Jenner wrote alongside a snap of her and Stormi on Sunday, May 8. She later reflected on her experience as a parent, writing via Instagram, “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer.”

Following her son’s arrival earlier this year, the California native announced that she and Scott named him Wolf. However, the couple changed their mind about the moniker. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

While the pair have yet to reveal the infant’s official name, Jenner has used social media to open up about her postpartum struggles.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the Life of Kylie alum explained via Instagram in March. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

She added: “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

