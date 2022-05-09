Setting the scene. Travis Scott treated girlfriend Kylie Jenner to a candlelit dinner surrounded by dozens of bouquets of white flowers to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“The sweetest mother’s day,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 8, alongside a photo of her poolside dinner. Though she was joined at the table by 4-year-old daughter Stormi, Jenner tagged the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, in the photo, which showed off the many giant floral arrangements that he gifted her. “Mommy, there’s two chairs for us!” Stormi can be heard exclaiming in a video shared via Jenner’s Instagram Story on Sunday.

In addition to filling her home with flowers and candles, Scott also had the table set with custom, bedazzled cups, with one bearing the phrase “Mommy,” which perfectly matched the bouquets of daisies. “[I] can’t get over this,” the Life of Kylie alum wrote, alongside a prayer-hands emoji and two white hearts.

After meeting at Coachella in April 2017, Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after a whirlwind romance. In October 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had decided to take a break after more than two years together, though they remained close. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told Us at the time. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Another insider added: “They have had breaks throughout their relationship. … This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

After months of reconciliation rumors, Us confirmed in August 2021 that Jenner and Scott were expecting their second child together. They welcomed a baby boy in February, and though they originally announced his name as “Wolf Webster,” the Kylie Skin founder later revealed that she and the musician had decided to change the moniker.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote via Instagram Story in March, although the pair have not yet shared their son’s new name.

Since the birth of their youngest child, Jenner and Scott have been doing “really well” and enjoying their time with their growing family. “Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” a source told Us exclusively in February, adding that the trio have “all been non-stop smiling” about their new addition. “They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands on,” the insider added at the time.

