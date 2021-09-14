Sweet tooth! Kylie Jenner gave a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings on Monday, September 13.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, snacked on a cup of frozen yogurt covered in cereal, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story. “Cravings,” the makeup mogul captioned the social media upload alongside multiple drooling emojis.

The reality star’s fans assumed she would walk the iconic Met Gala carpet after she flew to the East Coast for New York Fashion Week on Friday, September 10. The former E! personality showed her baby bump progress in several outfits, from a black lace gown to an all-white ensemble.

On Monday, the Life of Kylie alum reposted throwback photos from her previous Met Gala looks. “I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator told her Instagram followers. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

The Instagram Story posts came one week after the expectant star confirmed that her and Travis Scott’s second child is on the way. Us Weekly revealed in August that the on-again, off-again couple, who are also the parents of 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are expanding after trying for “almost a year.”

While the Los Angeles native was indulging in dessert, many of her family members were attending the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed Met Gala, including Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga. Kris Jenner walked the event’s red carpet with boyfriend Corey Gamble, while Kendall Jenner stunned solo in a Givenchy dress.

The model, 25, joked that her mom, 65, was crashing the party, saying during a Vogue interview: “Mom, what are you doing here?”

When Kris spoke to E News!, the talent manager gushed over Kylie’s “great” pregnancy. “Excited!” the In the Kitchen With Kris author said. “No. 11!”

Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, spent Monday night at a concert with her boyfriend, Travis Barker. One night prior, the couple made their red carpet debut at MTV’s Video Music Awards. The Poosh creator, 42, and Megan Fox presented Barker’s “Papercuts” performance with Machine Gun Kelly at the awards show.

As for Khloé Kardashian, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, also missed the Met Gala — but shouted out her sisters via social media. Not only did the Good American cocreator write that she was “not OK” after seeing Kendall’s look, she reposted photos of Kim, 40, as well as Kourtney with Fox, 35.