Kylie Jenner Shares Candid Video of Her Lactating While Slamming Trolls

A day in the life of a parent. Kylie Jenner‘s attempt to clap back at online trolls who criticized her “calculated” content took a turn — which the mother of two took in stride.

“Last time I did a TikTok in the car — Oops! Looks like I’m lactating,” Jenner, 25, said in a TikTok video on Wednesday, September 14, before pointing at a stain on her shirt. “[The video] seemed to just piss some people off.”

The reality star continued to address the mean comments, adding, “I think some people thought that it was, like, fake or that I really don’t drive myself, which is just silly. So, I was thinking we can start a series called Kylie in the Kar.”

Jenner’s social media upload comes shortly after fans questioned a previous video where she promoted her Kylie Cosmetics brand from her car. At the time, followers called out the California native for not being authentic enough in her content.

The Life of Kylie alum, for her part, has been more focused on her personal life. Earlier this year, Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott. The TV personality used her platform to discuss her ups and downs amid motherhood.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner explained via Instagram in March, one month after giving birth. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

That same month, the beauty mogul clarified that she changed her baby boy’s name after previously calling him Wolf.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, 31, noted via Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The entrepreneur recently addressed her decision to not reveal her son’s new moniker. “We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Jenner said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, September 8. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering.”

According to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, the couple have landed on another name for their little one. “We don’t call him Wolf. We’re just not ready to share yet,” she added. “Travis likes to sometimes, like, one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again. So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until [later].”