Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, opened up about suffering a past miscarriage while shutting down rumors that she’s currently pregnant.

“I have kept my mouth shut for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in,” Kylie, 32, confessed via a TikTok video posted on Friday, July 19. “We’re just going to nip this in the bud.”

Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 16 months, with Jason, 36, revealed that she has had “a number of articles” written about her since “the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant.”

Related: Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

She shook her head for the camera before stating, “I’m not.” Kylie explained that she hasn’t been pregnant since she gave birth to the couple’s third baby, Benny, in February 2023.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic,” she declared. “[It] really lights my fire.”

@kyliekelce ***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking “did you have a miscarriage?” because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better. ♬ Little Things – Tiqta

Kylie noted that a woman’s pregnancy journey isn’t something that should be speculated about. She then shared her own personal heartbreak, saying, “I had a miscarriage before Wyatt.”

She recalled going in for her 13-week ultrasound “and there was no heartbeat.” After suffering the miscarriage Kylie said, “I had to have a D&C a few days later,” which is a surgical procedure to remove all the pregnancy tissue from the uterus.

“I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly,” Kylie continued, before calling for accountability in the media.

Related: Stars Who Welcomed Rainbow Babies After Miscarriages These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Nicole Kidman shared the “massive grief” that she felt after miscarrying in her Tatler magazine cover story in 2018. The actress was married to Tom Cruise when she had an ectopic pregnancy, which means that her fertilized egg was implanted outside of the […]

She concluded, “I think we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they’re good and ready.”

Since marrying Jason in 2018, Kylie has become one of the faces of the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jason played center until he retired this March. After Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, began dating Taylor Swift in summer 2023, their family has been thrust even more into the spotlight.

Kylie, for her part, has embraced her platform to help women hone their voice in any way possible. The couple have also been vocal about raising their kids to be “humble,” despite their dad’s fame.

Related: Travis Kelce Gushes Over Jason's Daughter's Smile: ‘Making My Day' Jason Kelce’s daughters famously didn’t want Travis to win the 2022 Super Bowl, but the girls still love their “Uncle Travy.” Travis Kelce isn’t a father, just yet, but he’s definitely a model uncle to brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth born in October 2019, Elliotte Ray born in […]

“[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle],” Kylie teased during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in June 2023 “We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”

Related: Are Jason and Kylie Kelce Ready for Baby No. 4? Everything They've Said Fans have fallen in love with Jason and Kylie Kelce‘s family through the years, but is the couple ready for another baby? Kylie and the former NFL star, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, exchanged vows in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, one year later. Daughters Ellie and Bennett […]

When it comes to the possibility of having a fourth baby, Kylie and Jason only recently began to talk about the topic publicly.

Jason poked fun at the rumors surrounding his wife during a March episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “Apparently Kylie is pregnant with our fourth child, it’s a boy. In this made-up universe,” the retired NFL player joked.

Earlier this month, Kylie told New York Magazine that she “will have some [clothes] packed up, just in case there ends up being a forth,” noting that her girls use a lot of “hand-me-downs.”

Jason, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight in July that expanding their family is “not a question for me,” sharing that Kylie previously told him she “wanted a big family.”