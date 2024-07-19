Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, opened up about suffering a past miscarriage while shutting down rumors that she’s currently pregnant.
“I have kept my mouth shut for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in,” Kylie, 32, confessed via a TikTok video posted on Friday, July 19. “We’re just going to nip this in the bud.”
Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 16 months, with Jason, 36, revealed that she has had “a number of articles” written about her since “the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant.”
She shook her head for the camera before stating, “I’m not.” Kylie explained that she hasn’t been pregnant since she gave birth to the couple’s third baby, Benny, in February 2023.
“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic,” she declared. “[It] really lights my fire.”
***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking “did you have a miscarriage?” because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better.
Kylie noted that a woman’s pregnancy journey isn’t something that should be speculated about. She then shared her own personal heartbreak, saying, “I had a miscarriage before Wyatt.”
She recalled going in for her 13-week ultrasound “and there was no heartbeat.” After suffering the miscarriage Kylie said, “I had to have a D&C a few days later,” which is a surgical procedure to remove all the pregnancy tissue from the uterus.
“I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly,” Kylie continued, before calling for accountability in the media.
She concluded, “I think we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they’re good and ready.”
Since marrying Jason in 2018, Kylie has become one of the faces of the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jason played center until he retired this March. After Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, began dating Taylor Swift in summer 2023, their family has been thrust even more into the spotlight.
Kylie, for her part, has embraced her platform to help women hone their voice in any way possible. The couple have also been vocal about raising their kids to be “humble,” despite their dad’s fame.
“[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle],” Kylie teased during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in June 2023 “We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”
When it comes to the possibility of having a fourth baby, Kylie and Jason only recently began to talk about the topic publicly.
Jason poked fun at the rumors surrounding his wife during a March episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “Apparently Kylie is pregnant with our fourth child, it’s a boy. In this made-up universe,” the retired NFL player joked.
Earlier this month, Kylie told New York Magazine that she “will have some [clothes] packed up, just in case there ends up being a forth,” noting that her girls use a lot of “hand-me-downs.”
Jason, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight in July that expanding their family is “not a question for me,” sharing that Kylie previously told him she “wanted a big family.”