Showing her stomach! Lala Kent snapped a pic of her postpartum body less than one week after her daughter Ocean’s birth.

“This bod hits different,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned a Friday, March 19, mirror selfie via Instagram. “Proud of you, girl.”

In the social media upload, the Bravo personality covered her face with her phone while posing in a black sports bra, gray shorts, socks and gold hoops. Her bare stomach could be seen in the shot.

The Utah native announced the birth of her baby girl on Monday, March 15. She shared an Instagram photo of herself and the infant at the hospital at the time, writing, “Ocean Kent Emmett.”

As for her fiancé, Randall Emmett, the producer, 49, wrote via Instagram: “She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!”

The Florida native is also the father of daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator joked in September 2020 that she has earned the girls’ approval by giving them cupcakes. “I let them know, ‘I am not here to tell you what to do. I’m just here to love you and be cool,’” the reality star exclusively explained to Us Weekly at the time. “I definitely bring down the hammer [though].”

Emmett chimed in, calling his fiancée “way more strict” than she was letting on. He explained, “She really spends the time and the attention and gives them the love and the cuddles. I love the girl bond that three of them have. I’m very blessed that they have this relationship. … They’re just a little gang, and they cut me out of a lot of things now.”

Four months prior, the Emmett/Furla/Oasis cocreator gushed about Kent’s stepparenting skills.

“I said it the other day, almost with tears in my eyes … I said, ‘I’m so blessed,’” he exclusively told Us in May 2020. “I’m so lucky. I take it for granted some days, because I’ll be at the office now working and I’ll say, ‘Oh s—t, I got to get home.’ And she’s like, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and after we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’ I just got lucky.”

The pair got engaged in September 2018 and were set to tie the knot in April 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic altered their ceremony plans. Their new wedding date is in July.