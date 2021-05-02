Still got it! Lala Kent posed for a mirror selfie in a black bikini one month after giving birth to her daughter, Ocean.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, matched her bathing suit to her headband in the Saturday, May 1, social media upload. The Bravo personality snapped the selfie in her closet, and her bathroom could be seen behind her.

The reality star became a mom in March when her baby girl arrived. “No one could have prepared me for this kind of love,” Kent wrote via Instagram at the time. “A week ago, March 15th, 2021, at 6:45 a.m., my life changed forever. This little sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. … Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama. My heart could just burst.”

Before welcoming a child of her own, the Utah native lived with her fiancé Randall Emmett‘s two daughters from a previous marriage — London and Rylee. Kent is a loving stepmom, the director, 50, gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2020.

“Being a stepmom, I always tell her, it is as hard as it gets. It is not easy. And she, at her age, just stepped up,” the Florida native explained at the time. “And [Kent] has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

In 2018, Kent opened up exclusively to Us about how she built that connection to Emmett’s children, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. “My life is very different than what it used to be, but I’m obsessed with them,” the Give Them Lala author said. “The 5-year-old wakes me up 6:30 in the morning, and we eat black beans and tortillas, and we pretend like we’re on a date. I love it so much.”

She and her fiancé announced in September 2020 that their first child together was on the way. The Give Them Lala Beauty creator documented her journey via Instagram, from baby bump progress to babymoon photos. She even detailed her pregnancy bleeding and “placenta problems” in a February post.

“I am going to appointments two days a week. They continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth,” Kent explained at the time. “When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out. This could be anywhere from 35 to 37 weeks. In one to three weeks, I could be delivering my angel and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day.”