On the mend. Lauren Burnham shared a health update via Instagram Story on Friday, July 23, after her recent hospitalization for mastitis.

The Bachelor alum, 29, is feeling “much better” after her recent infection. The Shades of Rose designer posted a selfie to her Story from her hospital bed, captioning the pic, “Feeling so much better today. Thank you for all the well wishes. Love you guys!”

In the photo, Burnham appears to have ice packs stuffed in her shirt, which she explained in the post. “For those of you confused by this pic lol….in the hospital for antibiotic resistant mastitis.”

Mastitis is an inflammation of the breast tissue that can result in an infection, according to the Mayo Clinic. The inflammation — which most commonly affects women who are breastfeeding — often causes breast pain, swelling, warmth, redness, fever or chills.

Burnham was first admitted to the hospital on Thursday, July 22, after her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., explained her mastitis struggles via his Instagram Story.

“Not good, mastitis is getting worse on antibiotics,” the former race car driver, 39, wrote at the time. “Hate this for her.” In a second post, Luyendyk shows footage of his wife having her blood drawn with the caption, “IV, antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She’s been through a lot this week.”

The former Bachelor revealed his wife was “struggling with mastitis,” a breast tissue infection, on Tuesday, July 20.

“Really tough last few days. Lauren is struggling with mastitis,” he captioned an Instagram Story selfie at the time. “I was up all weekend with the babies. Surviving over here haha.”

News of Burnham’s condition comes one month after she welcomed the pair’s twins, Senna and Lux, in June 2021. The Virginia native — who also shares 2-year-old daughter Alessi with Luyendyk — previously told Us Weekly she was nervous about breastfeeding the two babies at once.

“I’m not really sure how that’s going to go,” she exclusively told Us in May. “I’ve heard twins are especially difficult because you’re not sleeping as much as with a newborn. One will wake up and want to eat, and then they’ll wake the other one up and they’ll want to eat at the same time. I just see that going downhill really fast.”

Prior, the YouTube personalities revealed that Burnham had a “difficult” time nursing Alessi.

“No one told me that if you’re a first-time mom, sometimes your milk doesn’t come in right away,” she exclusively told Us in 2019. “So I had to supplement her with formula, and I was really upset about that. I didn’t give up on it, and I went to a lactation specialist when I was dealing with painful engorgement issues. She helped teach my baby how to latch properly and after that, everything’s been great.”